The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) will on Friday unveil a platform that automates the data gathering component of its extractive industry audit process.

NEITI said the platform was developed after a series of needs and technical assessments. It was designed by Development Gateway with the support of Ford Foundation..

According to a release by its spokesperson, Orji Orji, the NEITI Audit Management System (NAMS) will move data gathering and submission for NEITI’s audits from the present manual mode to an automated one.

Speaking on the new development, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, said it is a win-win for everyone involved in the NEITI audit process in terms of cost and efficiency gains.

“One of the clear lessons of the moment is that automation is needed on many fronts, not just for the future but even for the present. We are indebted to our stakeholders and supporters for seeing the need with us and working collaboratively to develop a platform that is fit-for-purpose,” he said.

He said the system will allow extractive companies and government agencies covered under NEITI’s audits to make their audit submissions in real time and in an environment that is more secure, convenient and efficient than the current one.

“Deploying secure technology for data gathering will reduce the time and effort that all parties expend on the exercise and ultimately reduce the cost of the audits and improve the timeliness and usefulness of the reports.”

He also said the platform allows not only virtual submission of audit data by assigned representatives of the entities but it also has facilities for aggregation, and initial validation and reconciliation of data submitted.

NEITI said the launch will be followed by an interactive session with companies and government agencies directly on the platform.

It also said there are ongoing engagements with covered entities to make the migration as seamless as possible.

The automated platform will be deployed for the 2020 NEITI audits and future ones.