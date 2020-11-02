President Muhammadu Buhari has directed engagements with governors, traditional rulers, the youth and other critical stakeholders across the geo-political zones in the country following the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday in Kaduna after a closed-door meeting of the Federal Government delegation with the 19 Northern State Governors and traditional rulers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government delegation to the meeting was led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Other members of the delegation are the Minister of Information, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, and some members of the National Assembly from the region were also in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the federal government delegation, the minister of information and culture said the engagement is critical to reconciliation and national development.

“This is just the first leg in the series of engagements as directed by Mr President.

“The Chief of Staff will also address governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in other parts of the country.

”The President has directed that the delegation should engage with governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, the youths and others,” he said.

On the closed-door meeting, the minister said they had fruitful discussions which comprehensively centered on the recent events in the country in the last two and half weeks.

“We made far reaching decisions and we are happy that the governors and the traditional rulers did very well in ensuring that the youths understood the real issues.

“Because of their influence, there was very minimal destruction,” he said.

The minister added that apart from the resolve to continue to engage the youth, the meeting underscored the role of traditional rulers and the need to engage them continually.

The meeting, hosted by Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, and the Emirs of Kano, Zauzau, and Bauchi.

The Emirs of Ilorin and Gwandu, Tor Tiv, the Shehu of Borno, the Etsu Nupe and the Ona of Abaji in the FCT were also attended the meeting.