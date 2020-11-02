ADVERTISEMENT

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the results of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released on Monday, November 2.

The council said this on its official twitter handle @waecnigeria on Sunday night.

“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020, by 10:30 am,” the council said.

The council also extended the registration of WASSCE for private candidates to November 6.

“WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 second series. Further extension of registration period .Intending candidates should note that there has been a further extension of the registration period to Friday, November 6, 2020,” the council also said on its twitter page.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 2020 WASSCE was scheduled to start on August 17.

However, the federal government in July said the WASSCE subjects peculiar to Nigeria candidates will be taken from September 5 through September 14, 2020.

The government also said the exams for subjects common to all English speaking countries of West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia) will proceed as previously published on August 17.

The 2020 WASSCE was earlier postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced the commencement of the examination in July.