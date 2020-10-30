ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos State have arrested Eze Aiwansone, a sergeant, who allegedly shot his girlfriend in Ikeja area of Lagos.

In the incident that happened on October 8, Mr Aiwansone reportedly shot his lover in the mouth during an argument between the two.

The bullet went through the young woman’s mouth, tearing her cheeks apart, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported.

The officer fled following the incident. But in a statement on Thursday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson in the state, said he has been arrested.

“The Lagos State Police command has arrested the fleeing SGT Eze Aiwansone, attached to the Special Prorection Unit (SPU) Base 16, Ikeja, for the shooting of his girlfriend, Joy Eze. The incident occurred on 8th October, 2020, at Opebi Ikeja Lagos.

“The suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested by his elder brother who is an inspector of police in Lagos State and handed over to the command.

“The State CID Panti has taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation,” the statement reads.

Mr Adejobi urged officers in Lagos against any act that can tarnish the image of the police. He also advised them to be committed to the principles of community policing for better service delivery and public safety in the state.