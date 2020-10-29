The Foundation for Cultural Heritage has held the first memorial lecture in honour of Stella Adadevoh, a Nigerian Physician who prevented the outbreak of Ebola, a highly deadly virus in Nigeria in 2014.

The memorial lecture, which held virtually was to honour Mrs Adedavoh who saved the nation largely from the ordeal of the Ebola virus.

The lecture which was tagged “Doing what needs to be done” was attended by physicians, civil society groups, friends and families of the late physician.

Mrs Adadevoh was the physician at the First Consultant Hospital, Lagos, who discovered Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian infected with Ebola who had entered the country. She prevented him from leaving the facility so as not to spread the virus.

Mrs Adadevoh and her colleagues Amos Abaniwo, a doctor; Justina Ejelonu, a nurse; and Evelyn Uko, a nurse, contracted the deadly disease and lost their lives.

Since her death, many notable Nigerians have called for her immortalisation.

Lecture

Speaking at the lecture, Michael Asuzu, a Professor of Disciplinary Public Health & Community Medicine said the late Mrs Adadevoh is a heroine ”who averted danger from the country”.

“Stella Adadevoh did what a properly trained doctor should do for herself, her patient, the profession, her hospital, the country, and the world at large, in spite of all odds; and lost her life in the exercise!”

Mr Asuzu said Nigeria is at the crossroads at the moment, which the coronavirus pandemic, and needs the service of all medical and health workers ”and they must do what needs to be done to save the country.”

“An honest appreciation of the eternal and truly African example that Stella has given for us in every way! What we must do what we need to do as medical doctors and other health workers – nurse-midwives, pharmacists, laboratory and other diagnostic workers,” he said.

Chude Achike, a civil society representative said Mrs Adadevoh paid the ultimate price for the service of her nation and deserves all the honour.

“We are gathered today for a woman, a heroine, our hero, who gave her life for the nation. Through her death, she saved the nation and it is important to honour her.”

Mr Achike said the late Stella Adadevoh is an example of an African woman ”whose name should be immortalised”.

He urged health practitioners to learn from the devotion and professionalism of Mrs Adedavoh.

The lecture also featured a poem rendition and video presentation in honour of the late physician.