A former member of the House of Representatives and aspirant for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Baba, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to shift the operational base of Nigerian seaports from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

The former lawmaker, in a letter dated October 22, also copied the offices of the Vice President and the minister of transportation.

He based his reason on the wanton destruction of properties recently by hoodlums which led to the burning of the Nigerian Ports Authority office in Lagos.

“Already, there are two major seaports in Rivers State – the Rivers ports and the Onne port – that can successfully execute all the international shipping businesses that have been going on in Lagos,” said Mr Baba.

“And may I also advise that similar ports in Calabar, Cross Rivers State and elsewhere be enhanced, and completion works on the Baro port in Niger State should be expedited so that the country can have various alternative means of facilitating local and international trade. This will also help free the nation from possible threats and blackmails by gangsters who could destroy or hijack a particular port in order to sabotage the nation’s economy.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how hoodlums, following the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Wednesday, set ablaze the NPA building, among other government properties, in Lagos.

The shooting at the Lekki Tollgate also led to an escalation of violence with reported attacks on private properties and businesses.

Prominent amongst properties destroyed by the hoodlums were the BRT station with buses, TV Continental (TVC), Adekunle police station, Herbert Macaulay Yaba and Lagos City Mall amongst others.

Asides Lagos, properties were also looted and destroyed in Ondo, Jos, Kano and Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the protests by Nigerian Youths to express their displeasure at police brutality across the country.

The majorly peaceful protest yielded results with the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and setting up a judicial panel of enquiry by state governments.

At least, 16 persons have died since the beginning of the protest against police brutality. These included civilians and the police.

READ FULL LETTER

October 22, 2020

His Excellency,

The President and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces,

Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Presidential Villa, Aso Rock,

Abuja

Your Excellency, Sir,

SECURITY THREATS TO THE ECONOMY: NEED TO SHIFT SEAPORTS OPERATIONS FROM LAGOS TO PORT HARCOURT

Owing to the ongoing security threats by a coalition of rogue politicians and notorious criminals hiding behind the veneer of #EndSARS in parts of the country, which led to the burning down of the Nigerian Ports Authority complex in Lagos and other vital economic installations, I write to humbly advise the federal government to immediately order the relocation of all seaports operations in Lagos to Port Harcourt, Rivers State so that the nation’s economy is not adversely affected.

Already, there are two major seaports in Rivers State – the Rivers ports and the Onne port – that can successfully execute all the international shipping businesses that have been going on in Lagos. And may I also advise that similar ports in Calabar, Cross Rivers State and elsewhere be enhanced, and completion works on the Baro port in Niger State should be expedited so that the country can have various alternative means of facilitating local and international trade. This will also help free the nation from possible threats and blackmails by gangsters who could destroy or hijack a particular port in order to sabotage the nation’s economy.

It is my candid view that, while you lead the patriotic onslaught against those who want to undermine the country’s corporate integrity and stability, the nation’s economic arteries should also be multiplied and protected. And while you process my humble request, kindly accept the assurance of my high regards.

Yours faithfully,

Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba

Cc:

1. His Excellency,

The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

2. The Honourable Minister of Transport, Federal Republic of Nigeria