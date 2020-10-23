Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, has relaxed the curfew imposed in the state following the violence that occurred in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

While relaxing the curfew, Mr Sanwo-Olu said residents can move from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday at the first instance, while the state will review the curfew for the week ahead.

“We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow morining. So what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm,” he said at a press conference.

The curfew, which was supposed to last for 24 hours was extended by the state government following the series of attacks recorded in the state.

Hoodlums in the state burnt, looted and destroyed properties despite the curfew.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also said the state has started healing following the tragic events that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

“From now, moving forward is to say that we need to continue to heal ourselves, we need to continue to talk to ourselves, and we need to advice and implore some of our citizens that are still using social media to instigate, or to ask people to stand up again, or to incite the citizens, young men, I need to say that enough is enough, we need to heal ourselves,” he said.

On the destruction caused by hoodlums in the state, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the cleanup of the city has commenced as workers of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) will work all night to clean up the state.

“The city needs a whole lot of clean-up, a whole lot of road blocks, tyres burnt on the roads, and so LAWMA is on the roads, motorists should be careful because of the road blocks.”

He urged people that have no business outside to stay back at home and pleaded that drivers drive carefully because of the barricades, broken bottles and other dangerous items that might still be on the road.

He urged Lagosians to come together and heal of the pains and hurts they might have experienced in the past week.