The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed all scheduled bye-elections in 11 states.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson to the commission, Festus Okoye, said the decision followed the current security situation in parts of the country.

INEC had scheduled October 31 for the conduct of six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies bye-elections.

However, there has been a spate of violence in many parts of the country, resulting from the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality #EndSARS.

On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate, according to witnesses.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that at least 25 people sustained gunshot wounds and confirmed two deaths from the Lekki shooting.

“INEC met today, 22nd October 2020 with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review preparations for the 15 bye-elections in 11 States of the Federation scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020,” Okoye said.

“On Wednesday, October 21 2020, the Commission notified the nation that having taken cognizance of the current security situation in parts of the country, a meeting with the 37 RECs will be held to evaluate the situation in the States and Constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled.

“Accordingly, the Commission has decided to postpone the bye-elections in the 6 Senatorial Districts and 9 State Constituencies. This decision is in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the Commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the situation in all the States and Constituencies, consult with relevant Stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

“The Commission appeals for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the States where elections were scheduled. The safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholder areas paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.

“We are convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger while our electoral process will continue to improve.”