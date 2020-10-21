ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Adodo, has called on Nigerians to sustain and build peace in the ongoing crisis in the country.

Mr Akufo-Adodo, on Wednesday, asked Nigerians to use dialogue to find a lasting solution to the protracted clashes between the government and the protesters over the movement seeking an end to police brutality and bad governance.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria,” the ECOWAS chair said in a tweet.

PREMIUM TIMES has been reporting how the #EndSARS movement has degenerated into violence in some parts of the country with protesters clashing with suspected government-sponsored hoodlums and security agents in the last two weeks.

Tuesday night’s shooting in Lekki, Lagos has unfurled anger and condemnation within the country and the international community, with many calling for calm.

The Ghanaian president who pressed for peace said, “violence, be it on the part of the police or protesters, cannot be the solution.

“To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

He said he was in talks with President Muhammadu Buhari, “who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.”