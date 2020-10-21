ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians in South Africa are holding a march in solidarity with the #EndSARS protest happening in Nigeria.

The march is currently ongoing in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa.

In their numbers, they marched to Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria, bearing the Nigerian flag while chanting.

The South African police have arrived at the High Commission as at the time of filing this report, however, there are no confrontations between the two groups, Patrick Egwu, an investigative journalist and Open Society Fellow told PREMIUM TIMES.

“This is the second march happening in South Africa, the first held two weeks ago.”

The group insists they will not leave the premises until they are addressed by the High Commissioner.

Videos from Ayo Sogunro’s official Twitter handle also shows the group chanting ‘Buhari Ole, Tinubu Ole’.