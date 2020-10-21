ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Kano State, says no death was recorded during Tuesday’s protest in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

It, however, said that 15 vehicles were destroyed by the protesters.

The command emphasised that the protest had no link whatsoever to the #EndSARS agitations.

The commissioner of police, Habu Sani, also said on Tuesday night in Kano that a suspect was arrested while shooting a gun during the protest.

Mr Sani explained that, of the 15 vehicles destroyed, seven were burnt and eight vandalised, while shops were also destroyed and looted by the protesters.

The disturbances were not connected to the #EndSARS protest, he emphasised, adding that it was staged by a group demanding for food and employment.

“We met with their representatives, we understand that they have two camps with each claiming leadership of the group.

“They are not #EndSARS protesters, they are demanding employment, food and other things.

“We have deployed police personnel to protect lives and property in the state.”

He said that investigation had commenced into the matter and warned that command would not condone acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the state.

Sani called on the people to go about their normal businesses and provide credible information on miscreants to the police.

(NAN)