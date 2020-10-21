The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the ongoing Household Seroprevalence Survey will give better understanding of the burden of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCDC, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and their partners, are conducting household Seroprevalence surveys in four states in Nigeria.

This is to better give understanding of the burden of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria.

The NCDC said that the Seroprevalence surveys would be carried out in Gombe, Enugu, Nasarawa and Lagos.

The agency said that the surveys would also provide the best evidence on the extent of COVID-19 infection in the country.

READ ALSO:

It said that Seroprevalence surveys were used to identify the occurrence of disease in a population by estimating the presence of antibodies in individuals who have had the disease.

“This is done by testing blood samples in randomly selected households in selected states.

“For Nigeria’s COVID-19 Seroprevalence survey, household members will answer a brief questionnaire, be tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, as well as for acute COVID-19, if they consent.

“In addition to this, study participants will also have a rapid malaria test and receive treatment if the test is positive,” it said.

Meanwhile, the NCDC had said that there was no specific cure yet for COVID-19.

It, however, said there were many ongoing clinical trials to test various potential antivirals.

The agency noted that the current management of cases was aimed at relieving the symptoms, while the body’s immune system fights the illness.

The public health agency revealed that most people “about 80 per cent” recovered from the disease without needing special treatment.

It said for the majority – especially for children and young adults – illness due to COVID-19 was generally minor.

NCDC said that for some people, it could cause serious illness.

“Around one in every five people, who are infected with COVID-19, develop difficulty in breathing and require hospital care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People who are aged over 60 years, and people who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disease or hypertension are among those who are at greater risk,” it added.

According to it, till date, 61,558 cases have been confirmed, 56,697 cases have been discharged, while 1,125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

(NAN)