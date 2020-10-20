The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says it has successfully restored peace along the Kabusa-Apo axis of Abuja after a violent clash between EndSARS and ProSARS protesters.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Marram Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said some vehicles, shops and houses were set ablaze, with seven persons reported dead in the incident that occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Ms Yusuf said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the command, Bala Ciroma, had commiserated with the family members of the deceased and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Dutse

In another development, the command denied a report trending in the social media that its personnel were responsible for the shooting of five protesters at Dutse-Alhaji area of Abuja.

She said the shooting was a result of a violent clash between the EndSARS and ProSARS protesters in the area on Tuesday.

Ms Yusuf said the social media information is misleading, but added that “the command had professionally restored calm in the area”.

According to her, “during the unfortunate incident, the protesters suddenly went berserk, leaving two persons dead and one injured”.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police has enjoined officers and men of the command to remain professional in the discharge of their duties.

Ms Yusuf said the command condemned in the destruction of public and private property by hoodlums, especially the burning of a police outpost at Dutse-Makaranta.

She said the CP called on FCT residents to eschew violence of all forms and embrace peace.

The PPRO urged residents to reach the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 for emergency and distress calls.

She called on the public to report the conduct of police officers through the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352. (NAN)

