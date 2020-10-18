ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian-born lawyer and minister of justice in a Canadian province, Kaycee Madu, said his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was killed by the police in Nigeria in 2013.

Mr Madu, who disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday, said his cousin’s murder was not investigated by the police and all efforts to get justice were unsuccessful.

He also showed his support for the #EndSARS protests and encouraged all Nigerians to lend their voices to the fight for freedom from police brutality and injustice.

I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013. pic.twitter.com/P41mtTvKMK — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) October 17, 2020

“I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the house within a timely manner.

“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.

“Edmund Burke wrote that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I encourage all Nigerians to stand up and be heard.”

Nigerians across the globe have taken to streets and online since last week to protest against police brutality, killings, extortion and harassment by the rogue Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the police force.

Several Nigerian football stars like Asisat Oshoala, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and Simon Moses, among others, have all lent their voice to the call to end police brutality in Nigeria.

Other international football stars, like Marcus Rashford and Mesut Ozil, also showed solidarity for the calls being made by the protesting youth.

American rapper, Kanye West, and other international figures have joined the call to end police brutality in Nigeria.

There have been protests in Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Anambra, Abia, Ibadan, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and other states across Nigeria.

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) last Sunday and its replacement with a new unit called Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), protesters have continued to make their demands known to the Nigerian government.