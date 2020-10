ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of Muslims on Friday held their Jumaat service at one of the venues of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos.

The prayer commenced around 1:30pm at the Lagos State secreteriat, Alausa, during which all other #EndSARS protest activities were halted to allow the Muslims hold their prayer.

The #EndSARS protest, a campaign against the brutality of the Nigerian police, is being held in different states of Nigeria.

Muslim faithfuls hold Jumaat at #EndSARS protest Muslim faithfuls hold Jumaat at #EndSARS protest