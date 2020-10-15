ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian minister, Festus Keyamo, has announced losing his driver to #EndSARS protest in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce the death of his driver, Yohanna Shankuk.

He said the driver died on Wednesday as a result of the nationwide protest against police brutality.

“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office,” he wrote via his verified handle.

Since last week that major highways have been blocked by Nigerians, at least 10 persons have been killed.

Despite dissolving SARS, the youth continue to protest at various parts of the country demanding total and immediate reform of the police.