The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has told the youth protesting nationwide against police brutality and criminality to return to their homes and allow peace in Nigeria.

Mr Akanbi warned the protesters that their continued blockade of major roads across the country may allow hoodlums to hijack of the demonstrations.

The monarch in a statement by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, on Wednesday, said the government, traditional rulers and other stakeholders have heard the voices of the protesters.

“I commend Nigerian youth for their tenacity. It is clear they have a voice. Their voice is heard. They are reasonable force of reckon. And the government, has, in the interest of the nation, taken a drastic step for better, effective policing through the needed reform.

“I appeal to the protesters to go home. They have demanded the change of policy on policing and it is heard. It will not be good for Nigeria and and protesters if their demonstration is hijacked by enemies of the nation.

“Nigerians should note that police is part of us. We can only condemn their weakness but should appreciate their work in protecting lives and properties. No one is perfect. While we do a critical appraisal of the Nigerian Police at this critical time, we should not forget their strength in protecting our lives and properties at risk of security threat. Just imagine the fate of a nation without a security outpost?”

Mr Akanbi also condemned the attack on the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oladunni Oyewumi.

“It is sacrilegious to attack a palace as ancient as Soun’s Palace unjustly. Yoruba moral values do not support such most especially when monarch is not primary object on the issue at hand.

“No morally upright Yoruba man will attack an ancient palace unjustly. There is no justification to attack Soun’s Palace on SARS matter when the royal father is not an actor on the matter. Moralty should come to play. Soun is a respected royal father in Yorubaland. He should be consulted for royal intervention and not to be attacked. An attack on Soun is an attack on Traditional Institution.

“The culprits should go and beg Soun if they do not want to incur evil on themselves. It is totally condemnable”, his statement read.

Young Nigerians have been on the streets for a week, demanding an end to the ‘rogue’ police unit, SARS.

No fewer than ten protesters have been killed by the police and many others arrested and physically assaulted.

Despite the disbandment of SARS, the youth have continued the protests in many parts of the country.