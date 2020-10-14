An Ibadan-based lawyer, Hussein Afolabi, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohamed Adamu, over the killing of an #EndSARS protester, Jimoh Isiaq.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Jimoh was shot during a peaceful protest against the activities of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

The protest, which began last week, forced the police to disband the notorious unit. The Presidency and the National Assembly also followed up with a promise to reform the entire Nigerian police.

The peaceful demonstrations against SARS spread to cities in Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Rivers, Kwara, Ogun, Kogi, Ondo and other states across the country.

At least 10 people have been reported killed during the protests, according to global human rights group, Amnesty International.

The group attributed the fatalities to the wave of violence and use of lethal force by the police.

READ ALSO:

The police in Oyo State had denied killing Mr Jimoh, stating that officers did not shoot at protesters but only dispersed them with tear gas.

However, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, later confirmed the killing through his Twitter handle.

The governor and other public officers have also sent their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Petition

Mr Afolabi wrote to the police boss on Monday, demanding that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police be suspended and the killer of Mr Jimoh be brought to justice.

The lawyer claimed that officers from the Owode police station in Ogbomoso had charged at the protesters, leading to the death of Mr Jimoh.

He said the officers also inflicted injuries on other protesters who are currently receiving treatment at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, the same hospital that confirmed Mr Jimoh’s death.

Mr Afolabi gave Mr Adamu seven days to take proper action on the petition or risk a legal action against the police.

“Given the overwhelming evidence of police brutality in Ogbomosho and the national outcry over the incidents, we hope you can set up an investigation committee to look into these matters urgently.

“Please be informed that If the investigation is not conducted into these matters within seven days from the receipt of this letter, we shall take appropriate steps within the law by filing a criminal complaint against these persons, pursuant to Section 88 and 89 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015,” he wrote in the petition.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police would take appropriate action on the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commissioner of Police Oyo State Command in his capacity will take appropriate action at the receipt of the petition,” he wrote in a text message to our reporter.