Protesters who besieged the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa Lagos jeered the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he tried to address them on Tuesday.

The protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS/FSARS) of the Nigerian police force continued in different states of the nation today.

The protesters demanded the governor explain where he was when some peaceful protesters were killed at Surulere, Lagos, yesterday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu addressed the five point demands of the protesters, saying that he is working on actualising some of them.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said some of the protesters that were arrested have been released, and he is looking into getting the rest of them out, as demanded by the protesters.

He also said that he will be meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in Abuja later in the day, to discuss a reform of the police force and put things in order.

This DJ at the #SarsMustGoNow protest in Lagos is a savage, he played FEM while Sanwo-Olu is addressing the public 😂 pic.twitter.com/21eqtLlMZQ — ᴵ ˡᵒᵛᵉ ₜᵢₜᵢₑₛ (@bleckpenta) October 13, 2020

The governor added that a committee will be set up for the investigation of the killing of protestors and to discuss steps to getting justice for lives that were lost to police brutality.

The protesters, however, responded by singing Davido’s ‘Fem’, saying the governor was talking too much, without giving them any specifics.

Unsatisfied with the governor’s address, the protesters carried on with the protest walk, promising to camp on a major road to halt movements of motorists.