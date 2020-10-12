ADVERTISEMENT

The captain of the Nigeria national women’s team, Asisat Oshoala, has made some clarifications regarding her controversial tweet, where she labelled the country as a ‘jungle’.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Oshoala incurred the wrath of some of her followers after her Sunday night statement.

The Barcelona women’s forward, in a series of tweets on Monday, however, suggested her statement was taken out of context; adding she loves Nigeria but is only unhappy with some present developments.

She wrote: “I LOVE NIGERIA, NIGERIA HAS GIVEN ME EVERYTHING even if it wasn’t in the easiest way, that is why I will also GIVE MY ALL in my own little way …make it EASIER for the next generation. NA ALL OF US GATHER LOVE THIS COUNTRY but NOT HAPPY.

I LOVE NIGERIA, NIGERIA HAS GIVEN ME EVERYTHING even if it wasn’t in the easiest way, that is why I will also GIVE MY ALL in my own little way …make it EASIER for the next generation. NA ALL OF US GATHER LOVE THIS COUNTRY but NOT HAPPY #SARSMUSTEND #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) October 11, 2020

“I made a tweet yesterday about Nigeria being a jungle. I did that in relation to the #EndSARS protest and not the country at large.

“I was clearly saying Nigeria isn’t for the weak, you have to be really strong and very confident…Don’t get it twisted, I love this country as y’all do hence reason for my outburst.

“I LOVE THIS COUNTRY AND WILL NOT RUN AWAY.”

The past days have witnessed protests across the country calling for the end of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

Several Nigerian football stars like Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and Simon Moses among others, have all lent their voice to the call to end police brutality in Nigeria.

Other international football stars, like Marcus Rashford and Mesut Ozil, also showed solidarity for the calls being made by the protesting youth.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari have both announced the dissolution of SARS, with a promise that more reforms as demanded by protesters would be looked into.