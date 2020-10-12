ADVERTISEMENT

The captain of the Nigeria women national team, Asisat Oshoala, has incurred the wrath of some of her followers after her statement, labeling Nigeria a jungle.

Lending her voice to the #EndSARS campaign, Oshoala, who plays for the Barcelona women’s team, wrote Sunday night on her Twitter handle: “Nigeria is a JUNGLE !!! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”.

The comment by Oshoala did not go down well with many, although some other commentators described her outburst as the bitter truth about the country.

A twitter user, Olumi Michael, wondered how Oshoala had the effrontery to call Nigeria a jungle going by the honours she had received from the country.

He wrote: “You were given a national honor but still have the effrontery to call the country a jungle. When you say endsars, you expected total discard of the system or looking into the grey areas in the police force. Please borrow brain if you lack one.”

Another Twitter user, Tunde Tosin, wrote: “Madam, Nigeria is not a jungle. Having been opportune, you shouldn’t spit rubbish about our country. Yes, we are not where we ought to be, but definitely not a jungle.

“You can as well renounce the nation. Mind you, this would serve as a reminder when next you wear the jersey.”

Another Twitter user identified simply as Bolaji said Oshoala is widely seen as a role model but the jungle statement negates what she stands for

He wrote: “National team captain, MON is a national award, your career was by Nigeria… Asisat drop this tweet it negates all that you are and have become. Nigeria is not a jungle #EndPoliceBrutality is the fight not #EndNigeria.”

Kenas2341 wrote: “I understand her pains about this foolish SARS people but coming from our female national team captain leaves bitter taste to savour. Calling your country a jungle is really bad. Americans with all their issues still tells you God bless America.”

Before this controversial statement, Oshoala had earlier queried how wearing dreads or dyed hair like she does lately could be a crime.