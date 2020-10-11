Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, and another legend of the English club, Rio Ferdinand, have both sent out heartfelt messages to those affected by the ongoing #EndSARS campaign.

There have been days of protests in Nigeria to end the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

The #EndSARS protest has garnered international momentum with many international football stars expressing their displeasure at police brutality in Nigeria.

Many have been taken aback with the attack on protesters with one death already recorded in Ogbomosho on Saturday and many others injured.

Rashford on his verified Twitter wrote: “My thoughts and prayers with all of those affected Flag of Nigeria #EndSARS.”

Though he is only a 22-year old, Rashford has been an agent of positive change in the society.

The Manchester United striker forced the UK government to adopt a U-turn over its free school meals policy, ensuring children in need would receive meal vouchers throughout the summer months, and has formed a child food poverty task force.

For his kind act, Rashford has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his campaign to feed vulnerable children, alongside hundreds of key workers who helped in the fight against the coronavirus.

On his part, Rio Ferdinand who has been to Nigeria at least on two occasions and has a chieftaincy title; the Fiwagboye of Lagos –a title given to him by the Oba of Lagos expressed saddens at the traumatic scenes from Nigeria.

Another day of traumatic scenes in Nigeria 😫

He wrote: “Another day of traumatic scenes in Nigeria ….Sending My Love To Everyone Affected Green heart.”