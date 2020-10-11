ADVERTISEMENT

Some players of English Premier League club, Chelsea, have added their voices to the ongoing campaign against Police brutality in Nigeria and the call to end the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

In separate tweet messages at the weekend, the trio of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and German defender Antonio Rudiger were all unanimous in their call for an end to Police brutality in Nigeria.

With over 4m followers on his Twitter handle, Tammy Abraham wrote: Dear Nigeria #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.

Abraham is of Nigerian descent and he was close to accepting to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria before finally opting to play for the English Three Lions.

For Tomori who is also of Nigerian descent and recently won Chelsea Goal of the Season Award, he also tweeted: #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality

While Tomori and Abraham were short and direct in their approach, Rudiger highlighted the need for the world to pay attention to what is going on in Nigeria.

He wrote: Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people. It is so sad what is going on there. This has to end #PeaceFirst #EndSARS

Apart from the Chelsea players, top international football personalities like Ian Wright have also shown support

The England legend while quoting a video documentation by Amnesty International Nigeria wrote: #EndSARS #EndSarsNow.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how several Nigerian football stars including the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa had kicked against SARS officials who have been accused of harassment of citizens, intimidation and extra-judicial killings in the discharge of their duties across Nigeria.