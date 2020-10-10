ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents in Ugbo, Ude-Ugbonla, Mahin, and Igbokoda axis in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo South senatorial district have accused police officers of coordinating vote-buying in different polling units.

PREMIUM TIMES also saw a party agent sharing cash to voters at Polling Unit 8, Ward 2 in Ugbo at Ilaje.

Voters who spoke with our correspondent disclosed that the police officers present at the unit are coordinating the vote-buying processes.

“The process is ‘peaceful’ because police are the ones coordinating the buying of votes,” Ajayi Olaolu in Mahin community told PREMIUM TIMES.

At PU8, Ward 3 in Ugbo residents were also seen expressing their displeasure over alleged voting-buying.

The same allegations were levelled at different polling units in the local government.

PREMIUM TIMES approached different police officers for comments on the allegation but they declined comments.

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Tam Leo-Ikoro, disclosed that allegations will be investigated.

“We will investigate the allegations at various polling units. Such is an aberration,” he said.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the Ondo governorship election.