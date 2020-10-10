ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested one of its officers in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, for violating an order for all orderlies to be withdrawn from their principals ahead of the election.

The officer, whose identity is yet to be known, reportedly escorted a former two-time House of Representatives’ member, Alaba Lad-Ojomo, to Ijebu polling unit 4, Ward 5, in the town.

When our reporter arrived the scene, Mr Lad-Ojomo was seen pleading with a senior officer who ordered his arrest, to release him.

But the senior cop insisted he would not budge on “a matter of indiscipline.”

Mr Lad-Ojomo had an altercation with the senior officer and then left the scene after all his entreaties failed.

Meanwhile, voters who assembled at the polling centre blamed the senior police officer for ”refusing to honour one of them,” who they described as a ”prince and former representative”.

Mr Lad-Ojomo represented Owo-Ose federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2003 and 2011. He aspired to become the party’s chairman in the state in 2020.