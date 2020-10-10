ADVERTISEMENT

Despite multiple cases of pre-election violence in Ondo State, Jimoh Ibrahim, a businessman and former governorship candidate in the state, says those reports are untrue.

On September 29, this newspaper reported how supporters of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed at Ipele and Owo towns leaving several persons injured and vehicles damaged.

Both parties have accused the other of masterminding the attacks.

Also, a few days to the election, PREMIUM TIMES reported how a clash between supporters of the APC and PDP occurred in the state capital, Akure.

Strange defence

Meanwhile, the businessman, in his reaction, said; “These (cases of) violence are imaginary. They come from people’s imagination. Nobody has died in Ondo Senatorial District. So, where is the violence coming from?”

Mr Ibrahim, who spoke with journalists including a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, said this on Saturday at his polling unit in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Commenting on the conduct of the election, Mr Ibrahim lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Materials arrived in good time. People are here. Quite unusual, they started very early. The card readers are working very fine. I don’t think there’s any problem as far as this unit is concerned.”

Though INEC has presented the names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers, only three are major contenders.

Asides Mr Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the other two are Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).