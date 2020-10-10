ADVERTISEMENT

Ismail Adewusi, Post-Master General of the Federation/CEO of Nigeria Postal Service, NIPOST, has announced the inauguration of surveillance teams in major post offices for the mail security and the fight against scam mails.

Mr Adewusi made the announcement during his address on the occasion of the 2020 World Post Day celebration held at the NAF Conference Center, Kado, Abuja on Friday, October 9, 2020.

This was just as the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, unveiled the stamp compendium of NIPOST in commemoration of the Post Day.

He stated that the measure is part of the efforts to check the activities of fraudsters who use the post office to carry out dubious business transactions.

According to the NIPOST boss, a scanning machine at the International Mail Processing Center (IMPC-AIR), Ikeja-Lagos, is doing a good job in detecting volumes of out-bound posted items containing prohibited items.

He, however, noted that it is impossible to claim 100 per cent success in the agency’s fight against the unscrupulous activities of fraudsters.

He said the agency is doing its best to gain the trust of the public.

He noted that in their efforts to secure mails and other cargoes, cages have been erected with the use of tarpaulin to cover all items in custody before dispatching.

Mr Adewusi said, “As part of efforts to check the activities of fraudsters who use the post office to carry out dubious business transactions, we have put in place Surveillance Teams in all major post offices across the country to oversee the processing, bagging and dispatching of both local and international mail items.

“The scanning machine at the International Mail Processing Center (IMPC-AIR), Ikeja-Lagos is doing a good job in detecting volumes of out-bound posted items containing prohibited items. Some of the items often detected includes but not limited to fake currencies both in naira and dollars, forged cheques, international passports and money orders among others.

“It is worthy of note that given our wide network as well as our level of technical engagement, it is impossible to claim 100 per cent success in our fight against these unscrupulous Nigerians.

“However, we are committed to ensuring that we create conducive environment that will restore public confidence in our operations and assist in redeeming the good image of our dear country.

“To secure the mail and other cargos entrusted to us, we have erected cages and use tarpaulin to cover all items in our custody before dispatching such to their final destinations as well as safeguarding them from being exposed to harsh weather conditions or being tempered with.”