President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for a second and final term of four years.

Mr Buhari’s decision was conveyed through a letter signed by the secretary to the government, Boss Mustapha, dated October 6.

This re-appointment will be effective from January 10, 2021.

Mr Shuaib, a medical doctor, was before his first appointment in January 2017, a Senior Programme Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at Seattle, USA.

Prior to joining the BMGF, Mr Shuaib oversaw Nigeria’s successful response to the Ebola Disease Outbreak in 2014, as the Head/Coordinator of the Ebola Emergency Operation Centre.

Mr Shuaib’s first tenure coordinated Nigeria’s Polio Eradication Initiatives which culminated in the certification of Nigeria and Africa as Wild Polio Virus free by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 25, 2020.

