President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that his administration has commenced the construction of 331 roads in rural communities in the country.

The president stated this at the National Assembly on Thursday when he presented the 2021 budget estimate before a joint session of the assembly.

Addressing the lawmakers, the president stated that the construction of 331 roads is being accelerated to enhance access to local agricultural markets.

He said the roads chosen are those very critical to farmers. The president however did not give any details about these roads.

The president had at the inception of his administration said he would prioritise road repairs and constructions.

Some of the major road projects embarked upon by this administration are the Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa-Birni Gwari Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, amongst others.

Road construction is one of the president’s numerous interventions in the agricultural sector.

He recently approved the release of 5,000 metric tonnes (MT) of maize from the National Strategic Grains Reserve to support the Poultry Association of Nigeria at a subsidised rate.

The subsidised rate is N90,000 per MT, as against the current market price of N170,000.

Other projects

While reeling out some projects he described as successes in the previous years of his administration, the president said he has completed the Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line, which he said was neglected for 30 years.

He added that the Lagos-Ibadan rail line will commence full operation soon while the Abuja-Kaduna rail is working well.

He stated that the second Niger bridge has reached 46 per cent completion and he hopes to complete the construction before the end of his tenure In 2023.

