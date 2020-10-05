ADVERTISEMENT

As the #EndSARS campaign rages on, controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has waded into the debate by calling for some form of caution.

The 26-year-old singer opposed calls to disband the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) during an Instagram live session on his official handle on Monday.

The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ crooner argued that ending SARS is not the problem just because of a ‘‘few bad eggs’’.

‘‘I don’t think EndSars is the problem. It’s not about EndSars, what are you talking about EndSars? If you end Sars, the police are going to shoot or someone else with a gun is still going to shoot,” he said.

“You need to stop the shooting, it’s not about ending SARS. Like to be honest, there are actually a lot of SARS that are actually doing their work. Not all police are bad.

“They’re all not bad. Some of them are actually good, you know. There are some SARS that have actually done their work. You can’t just say end SARS just because one SARS or two SARS f**ked up.The problem is not about #EndSARS because If you End #SARS some policemen are still going to shoot.

In response to calls by fans urging him to lead the protest, Naira Marley said, ‘‘I will lead but just know that they will send me to kirikiri prison this time’’.

Runtown

While Naira Marley has opposed banning SARS, his colleague Runtown has said he will be leading a protest to end the terror by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

He disclosed this on his Twitter page on Sunday.

The popular singer emphasised that he will lead a peaceful protest against police brutality on thursday.

“This has gone long enough and now we must take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect real and visible changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!

“Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. 10 am,” Runtown tweeted.

Following the raging social media campaign against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) many Nigerian celebrities have lended their voices to the campaign.

The call for an end to SARS went viral on Twitter with the hashtag #EndSarsNow since Saturday. Nigerians on social media have narrated tales of police brutality, extrajudicial killings, vicious arrests, stripping off of personal properties through physical attacks and extortion by SARS.

Other Nigerian celebrities like Falz, Rudeboy, Wizkid, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and many others have lended their voices.

