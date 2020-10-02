ADVERTISEMENT

A few days after helping his club, US Monastir, to win their first-ever silverware beating Esperance 2-0 in the Tunisian Cup final, Nigerian striker, Anthony Okpotu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Okpotu, a former top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League, announced his positive status on his Twitter page on Friday with a promise that he would be back stronger.

He emerged top scorer in the recently concluded Tunisian Ligue 1 with 13 goals which helped his team finish in third place.

He wrote: “Season don finish, make person go rest with family now UNCLE CORONA now want.

COMING BACK STRONGER Result: POSITIVE (+)”

𝕊𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟 𝕕𝕠𝕟 𝕗𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕤𝕙,𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 𝕘𝕠 𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕗𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕪 𝕟𝕠𝕨 𝕌ℕℂ𝕃𝔼 ℂ𝕆ℝ𝕆ℕ𝔸 𝕟𝕠𝕨 𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕥. ℂ𝕆𝕄𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝔹𝔸ℂ𝕂 𝕊𝕋ℝ𝕆ℕ𝔾𝔼ℝ ℝ𝕖𝕤𝕦𝕝𝕥:ℙ𝕆𝕊𝕀𝕋𝕀𝕍𝔼(+) pic.twitter.com/deLoDg3k0t — 𝔸ℕ𝕋ℍ𝕆ℕ𝕐 𝕆𝕂ℙ𝕆𝕋𝕌 (@ToniOkpotu) October 2, 2020

Okpotu last played for Lobi Stars before traveling abroad for greener pastures.

The 26-year-old becomes the fourth high-profile Nigerian player to test positive for coronavirus.

David Okereke of Club Brugge, Paul Onuachu of Genk and Samuel Kalu of Ligue 1 club Bordeaux at different times had all tested positive for COVID-19, but the trio have since recovered and are already back in action for their respective teams.

According to the news outlet, Xinhua, Tunisian Health Ministry as at Wednesday reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the North African country to 18,413.

The report added that the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients reached 341, including 102 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators, while the death toll increased to 265, according to a ministry statement.

A total of 233,680 lab tests have been carried out by September 29, of which 7.6 per cent proved positive, according to the document.

