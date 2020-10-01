ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen of England, Elizabeth, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, slated for October 1.

President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the message was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

The message read in part: “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”

Nigeria got her independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960.

(NAN)

