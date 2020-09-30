ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s ministry of interior, Wednesday, welcomed a new permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore.

He took over from Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa who retired after 36 years of service.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson Mohamed Manga.

Mr Belgore was among the 12 permanent secretaries appointed in July 2020.

Promises

Mr Belgore was quoted as saying he would set up a ‘fitness regime’ through the promotion of extra-curricular activities to enhance staff performance in the discharge of their duties, in line with the Ministry’s mandate.

He also said he “will bring out the sportsman in staffs as he plans to set up a fitness regime through the promotion of extra-curricular activities.”

“I intend to ensure a monthly walking-jogging exercise in the Ministry for everyone so as to keep staff fit to enable them deliver on our mandate which is ensuring internal security and citizenship integrity.”

Mr Belgore applauded the exploits being achieved in ICT “through the provision of additional gadgets and working tools for enhanced work performance”. He said he would further improve staff competence in information technology.

Earlier, Mrs Ehuriah-Arisa encouraged the staff to support her successor by putting in their best.

She implored them “not to compromise or derail the system and to support their principals.”

