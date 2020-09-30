ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday in Abuja immortalised some of its fallen heroes and officers, including Tolulope Arotile, for their contributions to the country.

The Director of Administration, NAF, Aliyu Pani, said it is the tradition of the service to immortalise its fallen heroes by naming blocks of accommodations after them.

Mr Pani made the statement at the inauguration of 10 blocks of accommodation for officers and airmen at the NAF base Asokoro, constructed by the Ministry of Defence, as part of its 2018 capital projects.

According to the director, in line with the NAF’s tradition, all the blocks have been named after nine officers and one airman to immortalise them in recognition of their sacrifices.

“In this regard, at NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, one of the two blocks of 10 x 1 bedroom transit accommodation was named after Fg. Offr. AA Mohammed (NAF/5082) who was killed in action (KIA) on Sept. 5, in Birnin Gwari.

“While the second block of 10 x 1 bedroom transit accommodation was named after Flt.- Lt. Akweke Nwakile (NAF/3014) who was KIA on July 21, 2014 while participating in “Operation Lafia Dole“ in the North-east.

“Additionally, the two blocks of 4×2 Bedroom Married Offrs. accn. were named after Fg. Offr. Tolulope Arotile (NAF/4512F) who died as a result of Road Traffic Accident on July 24, at NAF Base Kaduna.

“As well as Flt.- Lt. John Ayonoteh Adams (NAF/3104) who was KIA on Feb. 19, 2013 while participating in `Operation Zaman Lafia` among others,“ Pani explained.

He says that the projects are spread between NAF Base, Asokoro, and NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive along airport road.

“The projects fit perfectly into NAF’s aspirations for providing quality and conducive accommodation for its personnel. The provision of these blocks of accommodation will alleviate the accommodation challenges faced by NAF personnel in Abuja,” Mr Pani said.

He said since the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Sadique Abubakar, assumed duty in 2015, the service has witnessed tremendous development and transformation.

Earlier, the guest of honour, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, while inaugurating the blocks of accommodation, said the welfare of personnel “is a key factor in sustaining the operational successes so far attained by the armed forces”.

Related