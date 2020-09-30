ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers of Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) have called for entries for the 29th edition of the annual event.

The award aims at celebrating outstanding media works done and published in 2019, a statement by the organisers said on Wednesday.

The awards cut across the print, broadcast and online media in 15 categories including agriculture reporting, best-designed newspaper, business reporting, child-friendly reporting, education reporting, editorial cartooning and editorial writing.

Others are informed commentary, insurance reporting, investigative reporting, judicial reporting, news photography, nutrition reporting, Lagos reporting and sports reporting.

Funke Thompson, the programme manager of Diamond Publications Limited, organisers of the award, said that recognising outstanding works is in the organisation’s conviction to boost journalists’ “professional performance and strengthen public confidence in their craft.”

Individual winners will be rewarded with a DAME plaque, cash prize, one laptop/tablet, one-year free subscription to Media Review, and certificate of merit; while institutional winners will receive DAME plaques and certificates of merit.

Ms Thompson disclosed that the closing date for submission is October 16 and entries are to be sent via e-mail to dame@dameawards.com.

“We look forward to receiving well researched entries that are worthy of winning the DAME. Entries are limited to two per individual in a category,” Ms Thompson said.

