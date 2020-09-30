ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to his earlier controversial statement, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has reiterated his commitment to an indivisible Nigeria.

Mr Mustapha was reported to have described Nigeria as a country with ‘cracks’ which may bring about its eventual breakup, if not properly checked.

“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break if not properly addressed,” he said at a church service held in Abuja on Sunday where he represented Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Some social media users had decried the statement credited to the SGF, arguing that such remarks would do little to mend the country’s fragile religious, ethnic and political fault lines

A similar comment was recently made by Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who attributed the ‘perceived cracks’ to the governance style of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Mr Obasanjo had said Nigeria was a near failed and divided state under the leadership of Mr Buhari.

Mr Mustapha, in his reaction to the reception of his earlier remarks by Nigerians, said his message and that of Mr Osinbanjo had clearly been misunderstood and sensationalised.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to affirm that His Excellency, the Vice President, and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“We are also deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is a clear misrepresentation of our common position as a Government,” he noted in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Related