Nigeria’s military defence headquarters said the troops of “Operation Accord” have eliminated two bandits, arrested three and recovered cache of arms and ammunition at Dajin Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The coordinator, Defense Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said the success was recorded during search and rescue/clearance operation carried out in conjunction with local vigilantes supported by close air support on the location.

He explained that an unconfirmed number of bandits escaped with gunshot wounds after a fierce encounter with them.

According to him, during the encounter by the gallant troops, two magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles were recovered.

“In the same vein, following credible intelligence on the criminal elements who escaped from the onslaught earlier, troops apprehended three of the criminal elements in Kujeni village.

“Currently the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols to deny the criminal elements freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.

“The general public is thus encouraged to continue providing credible information to the troops operating within their localities,” he said.

