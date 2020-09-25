The Coalition for Revolution (CORE), the organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest, has announced plans to hold a mass action against poor governance in Nigeria on October 1st.

The group is led by a former presidential candidate and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The #RevolutionNow protest, which was first staged in August 5, 2019 and the second edition on the same date this year, held across major cities in Nigeria.

However, the peaceful demonstrations have been met with a clampdown by security operatives, resulting in arrests and incarceration of many protesters.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Thursday, CORE called on all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to participate in the October 1 protest.

The demonstration is to demand the reversal of “anti-people policies implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

“These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari’s government further plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.”

“It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented dictatorial-style crackdown on free speech, dissent, activism, journalism and the right to associate and congregate peacefully and protest.”

Amongst its demands, CORE clamoured for the reversal of the hike in the price of petrol from N148 to N151, an end to” “state-supervised and approved impunity under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari” and the sacking of all service chiefs in the country due to their “proven incompetence in finding a lasting solution to the Boko Haram insurgency which has claimed and is still claiming the life of Nigerians daily.”

Others include; the respect for the rule of law and an end to the victimisation of critics and extra-judicial killings by law enforcement officers.

“The release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience across the country and the dismissal of trumped-up charges levelled against them. Payment of a living wage and social security benefits to all Nigerians so that they can live a dignified existence. An end to poorly thought-out foreign loans that would burden and enslave future generations. Swift electoral reform and the introduction of diaspora voting before the 2023 general elections. Protection of Nigeria’s environmental resources from thieves, poachers and a greater commitment to finding a solution to the climate crisis. The creation of alternative, cleaner and cheaper sources of electricity for every Nigerian household and businesses,” the group said in its list of demands.

According to CORE’s schedule, the protest march will take place in all 36 states across Nigeria as well as some places in London, Sweden, Netherlands, San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, Germany and Canada.

Meanwhile, the group alleged plans by the Nigerian police to scuttle the protests in some locations, advising protesters to be vigilant and avoid confrontation.

“All participants are also encouraged to bring fully charged mobile devices to record, live-streams and document everything.”

