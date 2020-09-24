ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer attached to Aguda Police Division, Joseph Dike, on Wednesday underwent orderly trial at the police command for extorting a motorcyclist, the police spokesperson in Lagos State, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said.

Mr Adejobi said Mr Dike, a police inspector, was caught in a picture extorting a motorcyclist during a stop and search in the area.

Mr Adejobi said the commissioner of police in the state ordered that the officer should face orderly trial.

“The police chief was piqued by the manner in which the inspector was caught in a widely circulated picture extorting a motorcyclist at Pako Pin-Down Point, Aguda, Lagos State, where he was posted on Stop and Search duty on 22nd September, 2020,” he said.

Following the incident, Mr Adejobi said the command has circulated “a strong-worded signal, warning all police officers to desist from corrupt practices, extortion, misuse of power, improper dressing, harassment of members of the public by using sticks or horse whip, violation of human rights and drunkenness on duty.”

He said any violation of the warning would “attract severe reprimand or punishment according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations and other extant laws of Nigeria.”

He said the commissioner further warned senior police officers to caution their men and ensure that they comply with the directives in order to stop unprofessional and unethical conducts by police officers in the state.

