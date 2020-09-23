ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Hisbah (local police) on Tuesday said it has arrested three persons for sharing a video in which one of them was having sex with his former girlfriend.

The suspects allegedly shared the video on social media platforms just as the woman was preparing for her wedding on October 17.

The video shows one of the arrested suspects having sex with the woman while his friends shot the clip.

The state’s Hisbah Commander, Adamu Kasarawa, told BBC Hausa Service that the command received a complaint from the girl’s mother over the incident.

He said the mother narrated that the sex video was shot in 2017.

According to the official, the complainant said her daughter’s marriage had been fixed for October 17 but has now been cancelled because the fiancé opted out of it after the sex video surfaced on some social media platforms.

Mr Kasarawa said: ”The boy deceived the girl and took her to a hotel and shot her nude video. Now, after she got a husband and she is preparing for marriage, he suddenly released the video.

“We interrogated the boy. He confessed that the incident happened in a hotel and we arrested two of his friends that he shared the video with. They also confessed that they received the video.

”The damage has been done as a result of bad parenting. The boy deliberately shot the video to destroy the girl’s life. Now, he said he will not marry her,” the commander said.

The official said when the incident happened in 2017, the man was 17 while the woman was 16.

Hisbah would transfer the case to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for continuation of investigation and possible prosecution, Mr Kasarawa said.

