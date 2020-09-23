ADVERTISEMENT

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said that eight states are yet to commence the payment of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

Its President, Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the union had written to the governors and also engaged them in dialogue, but without any success.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how after weeks of intense negotiations, the federal government and the country’s labour unions reached a deal on the implementation of the new minimum wage in October last year.

The leaders, on Tuesday, while expressing deep concern, said that the union had decided to collaborate with its sister union, the Nigeria Labour Congress, to carry out its planned protest formerly scheduled for September 23, but now shifted to September 28.

“There is no need for the pains we bear; it is a needless one. They asked us to tighten our belts while they loosen theirs.

“Services are not rendered, yet we are compelled to pay estimated bills. You will recall that this government spoke a lot on subsidy and even promised to build refineries.

“We depend a lot on oil, so any hike in fuel price will automatically have adverse effects, but successive governments have consistently done that,” the union leaders said.

The duo vowed that the union would protest against social ills, urging governments at all levels to act quickly to forestall such action in the interest of the general public.

(NAN)

