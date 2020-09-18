ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government has launched a central asset database aimed at tracing, tracking, and recovering stolen assets.

The launch of the central database in Abuja was part of a sensitisation programme under the asset tracing, recovery and management regulations 2019 and the central criminal justice information system under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (2017-2019).

In his remarks, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the initiative was created to fight and stave off the spread of corruption in the country, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s focal points.

“What we are witnessing here today is a product of our commitments, as a government towards the fight against corruption,” Mr Malami said.

The initiative will focus on the management of seized assets effectively and promotion of transparency in the Nigerian government.

The chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices, Bolaji Owasonoye, who lauded the new initiative said that the online medium will help relevant stakeholders have quicker access to the database.

For the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammad Umar, the database is as necessary for the fight against corruption as it is for effective management of assets.

“This initiative will not only ensure the tracking of assets forfeited to the federal government but would also ensure that seized assets from different locations are managed in an effective manner to realise income,” Mr Umar said.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner Catriona Laing, represented by Andrew Clowes, assured the Nigerian government of the United Kingdom’s support in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Mr Clowes called for transparency in the new initiative.

