The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) is honoured to announce a media cohort partnership with the goal of amplifying real-time election field reports from the observers deployed by the PTCIJ for the Edo and Ondo States elections.

In a statement in Abuja, Friday September 18, PTCIJ’s Programme Manager for Advocacy and Accountability, Mboho Eno, said the partnership is ‘designed to help “deepen democratic engagement and strengthen institutions through civic and media strategies during the electoral cycle.’

Mr Eno said the partnership is a loose coalition that includes the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), the Premium Times newsroom, The Cable, Daily Trust, and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

“It is basically a resource sharing initiative to help deepen the nation’s democratic gains through ensuring the accountability of the electoral process,” remarked Mr Eno, who added that the partnership is at “no cost to the media houses, rather, we are drawn by a high sense of our constitutional responsibility to help extend each other’s news coverage resources through collaborative reporting that deepens citizens capacity to make informed electoral choices.”

Mr Eno said the idea of a media coalition for election reporting is strongly located in the vision of the Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria of the European Union, (EU-SDGN), that the PTCIJ is implementing with the aim to contribute to the reinforcement of Democracy in Nigeria.

PTCIJ’s Programme Director, Tosin Alagbe, stressed the importance of collaboration in the media, particularly around what she called “high value issues like elections,” adding that “when we collaborate meaningfully like this “we can aid promoting transparency and accountability around elections in Nigeria, which are the sure paths to democratic consolidation.”

Ms Alagbe thanked the European Union for the EU-SDGN programme and called on all partners, agents and citizens alike to join in the movement to lead the country’s democracy to greater heights.

