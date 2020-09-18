In its effort toward reopening schools, the federal government said it has given state governments the consent to decide resumption dates in their states.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this during the presidential briefing Thursday night.

Mr Nwajiuba said it is important for all governors to adhere to the safety guidelines for the reopening of schools.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the federal government in July released a guideline for the reopening of schools at every level in the country.

The report highlighted how the guidelines for the safe reopening of schools and learning facilities after the COVID-19 pandemic outlined actions, measures, and requirements needed for resumption across the country.

According to Mr Nwajiuba, “It is no longer in our hands whether schools should open or not.

“It is the local authority there that decided when they are ready. Children are already known for low mortality rate. We believe that they might not necessarily be able to handle mask-wearing very well at that age. Make sure you cover and protect them very well. The guardian should respect the school’s new development,” he said.

He said the federal government will continue to work with state government to ensure that the protocols recommended for them were followed strictly.

Resumption

The federal government in March, ordered the closure of all schools, to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020, declared COVID-19 a pandemic and since then, the spread has worsened and more deaths have occurred.

However, most state governments have started announcing their resumption since the federal has given guidelines for school reopening. States like Oyo, Benue, Ekiti, Lagos have also announced the date for resumption.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, directed the reopening of tertiary institutions owned by the state government on September 28.

Mr Makinde also approved a new academic calendar for primary and secondary schools in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Lagos State government said students in JS3 and SS2 in public schools are to resume classes from September 21, “while students in other classes are to continue taking lessons online and other distance learning platforms.”

The Lagos State government also said private primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are permitted to resume from Monday, September 21.

Related

Continue Reading