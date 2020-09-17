The Special Presidential Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look at the removal of the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has submitted its report.

The report was submitted to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, by Chairman of the panel, Tukur Sa’ad, on Thursday in Abuja.

The panel was given two- week to complete its assignment upon inauguration on August 26, 2020.

Mr Adamu said the visitor of the university will take a decision in order to restore peace in the university.

“The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the university of Lagos and the university system as a whole,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the panel, Mr Sa’ad, said the committee will not divulge any information contained in the report.

READ ALSO:

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, inaugurated a seven-member presidential panel to look into the crisis in the school and submit recommendations that would help resolve the issue.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) removed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the school.

Mr Ogundipe was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

The crisis between the university’s governing council and the management reached its peak in March when its week-long 2020 convocation was cancelled just before it started.

The cancellation was ordered by the National Universities Commission (NUC)

Details shortly…

Related