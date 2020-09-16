A professor of law and former director of Kenya’s anti-corruption commission, Patrick Lumumba, has commended African countries for their ‘sound’ response to COVID-19.

Mr Lumumba stated this at the 2020 edition of the Osasu Show Symposium which was held virtually last week.

The virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China in Decmeber has infected ofer 29 million globally and so far killed over nearly a million.

As of September 14, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,353,390. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 32,623, and recoveries 1,099,770.

The symposium convened leaders and players in the public and private sectors who discussed salient issues of sustainable development particularly as it pertains to the welfare and livelihood of Africans.

Notable amongst other dignitaries who spoke at the event was former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.

In his remarks, Mr Lumumba said COVID-19 “has been unique in Africa because of how devastating it has been in the U.S. that is the richest in the world”.

“African countries have responded to COVID-19 in a very sound way,” he said.

He said “most countries in Africa responded vigorously because Ebola fever made them more prepared”.

“The countries that locked down completely are the ones mostly hit by coronavirus.”

He said “on a scale of one to ten”, he gives African governments ‘seven’, adding that “Africa is a continent that has fallen down several times but has continued to rise”.

He said Africa must define itself, and it is the cradle of civilisation. He said he wants Africa to stand out in all spheres of life.

“We must not allow any civilizstion to define us,” he said. “I want us to have a single currency and single passport.”

He also said Africa “should dissolve its boundaries and only maintain them only for administrative functions”.

Also speaking at the event, Benedict Oramah, President of AFRIEXIM bank, said it is important for the counties in Africa to unite to combat coronavirus.

Mr Orama said “Africa will soon be done with COVID-19 and focus on trade with other countries”.

He also added that AU COVID-19 response fund has the target of raising $600 million to support vulnerable people across the continent.

