The UK Government has awarded Chevening scholarship to 49 Nigerians for the 2020/2021 Chevening cycle.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, disclosed this at the pre-departure orientation programme in Abuja organised for the beneficiaries to commence their study programmes in the UK this September.

“For the 2019/2020 Chevening application cycle, Nigeria recorded the highest number of applications globally, with 8000 applicants from Nigeria and about 6000 eligible applications.

“Following this, a total of 49 Chevening scholarship and fellowship awards were made available to Nigerians this year,” the High Commissioner said.

”This selection for 2020 was particularly challenging because contrary to what used to be previously where applicants will be interviewed physically, we had to reschedule the interview from physical to virtual like two times before eventually coming to this stage where scholars are now being hosted for a pre -departure event,” said Oluwafunmilayo Ladepo, Chevening Programme Officer in Nigeria, at the event

”Chevening is a scholarship that emphasises leadership and networking and you’re supposed to maximize the opportunities this award offers when you get to the UK because Chevening currently boasts of an influential global alumni network exceeding 45,000 members, of which over 1,100 are Nigerians,” Ms Ladepo said.

Notable Nigeria alumni of the scholarship include John Momoh, Chairman, Channels TV; Simon Kolawole, Publisher, The Cable; and Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service.

In 2018, 53 Nigerians were selected for studies in the UK via the award while 57 Nigerians were selected for the award in 2019.

Excited Awardees

Some of the scholars, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, expressed their gratitude to the UK government for the opportunity to learn from some of the best universities in the world, broaden their horizons and acquire a skill-set that can help in driving Nigeria’s development.

“I am looking forward to learning and experiencing the UK culture, That is, excelling academically and then experiencing UK volunteerism culture. All of which I will bring back to Nigeria and use for our advancement as a people,” said Jewel Bright, who was awarded the scholarship to study media practice for development and social change at the University of Sussex.

Precious Ebere, while speaking to this newspaper, expressed gratitude to the UK government for funding her dream of studying in the UK.

“I will be studying social policy at Cardiff University and it’s an experience I’m so enthusiastic about. I hope to network as much as I can and then return to Nigeria to internalize my experience to make an impact on Nigeria’s educational policy. I thank Chevening for the opportunity,” she said.

Prestigious Scholarship

Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders and it is funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The recipients are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.

Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Since 1983, over 50,000 professionals have studied in the UK through Chevening.

Application is on for the 2021/2022 academic year and can be submitted online between September 3rd and November 3rd, 2020 on the Chevening website.

