President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the nation’s 60th Anniversary Logo with a pledge that his administration will continue to work towards greater inclusiveness.

Mr Buhari also called for the participation of all Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unveiling of the logo by the president was held shortly before the commencement of the 15th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

The president described the logo as a product of choice from Nigerians who participated in the selection process.

He said that the Diamond Anniversary would be low key, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Celebrating 60 years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations to think and act differently, has also forced on us the imperative of a low-keyed celebration.

“Operating within the limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an internet challenge for Nigerians to make a choice from a set of four pre-selected logos that will appropriately define theme.

“Of these four options, Nigerians from all walks of life participated in making a choice and I’m happy to let you know that the logo I will be unveiling is a product of choice from the Nigerian people.

“I’m informed that the selected option depicts our togetherness; a country of over 200 million people, whose natural talents, grits and passion glitter like the precious diamond we are.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, this government will work towards greater inclusiveness and look forward to the participation of all Nigerians,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary Celebration, said the unveiling of the logo marks the official take-off of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

Mr Mustapha narrated how the committee arrived at the selection of the ‘Diamond Logo’ from 15 different possibilities designed by patriotic Nigerian firms.

He thanked the president for engaging members of the committee in the national assignment.

NAN reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some cabinet members and presidential aides witnessed the unveiling of the logo.

Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Ra’uf Aregheshola; Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Justice, Abubakar Malami are expected to make presentations at the 15th virtual council meeting.

Other ministers are participating in the meeting from their respective offices in Abuja online.

(NAN)

