An adult mechanic at Ajao Estate, Lagos, has been killed by a fallen truck hub, while repairing the faulty truck.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the mechanic was recovered in a pool of blood underneath the fallen truck hub.

“The mechanic died as a result of working under a jacked up twin 20 feet, loaded containerized truck which suddenly slipped-off the jack releasing the chassis frame member by the turntable, that hit the mechanic, making him fall and die “almost immediately,” Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, said.

According to the statement, the agency received the distress calls and activated its officials to the scene.

“On arrival, the body of a male adult mechanic was found on the floor in a pool of blood.

“Further investigation revealed that the mechanic was working under a jacked up twin 20ft loaded Containerized truck and the jack suddenly slipped and the chassis frame member by turntable hit him and fell and died almost immediately.

“The truck is a Mack, with unknown registration number,” LASEMA said.

The corpse was handed over to the police officers from Ajao Estate Police Division, who were in charge of the crime scene.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osayintolu, urged all workers to put their safety first, adding that precaution is key to personal safety.

