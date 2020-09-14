The embattled former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, has told the State Security Service (SSS) that he still does not have evidence of the involvement of the government in the killing of Nigerians.

He also said that he has no evidence to back his allegations that the government was culpable in the killing of Nigerians and that an unnamed Nigerian governor was a sponsor of bandits killing Nigerians.

Mr Mailafia stated these on Monday, shortly after being quizzed for the third time by the SSS (also called DSS), Jos office.

“I had a routine appearance with the Department State Security, Plateau State Command. I am very pleased that I was treated very professionally. There was no harassment or intimidation,” he said.

“Over a month ago when I gave a radio interview, based on what I heard. If I had my way there are few things I would say differently, but I spoke on the spur of the moments, and I believed that it was a matter of greater urgency to make a wake-up call to what is happening.

“I didn’t really mean to say that the government was part and parcel of the killings, I implied that they could do better because thousands are dying, innocent women and children, elderly and youths.

“But if I have my way I would have put it I better language, and I have no way of corroborating some of these things, I heard it and I could have follow them into their camps to confirm because I might not come back to tell the story, so that is the reality,” he said.

On his earlier claim that his life being threatened, he said though he has no evidence, he believes his life is under threat.

He said: “I have indicated that I have reason to believe that my life has been in danger. I have no conclusive proof but I get threat, I get calls. Where I was staying, on Thursday, I saw some strange people at the gate trying to break in. I jumped the fence and escaped because I don’t know who they are.”

Mr Mailafia explained that he was told that some prominent Nigerians have hired some assassins to eliminate him.

When asked to name those planning to kill him, he answered in the negative “No, (I don’t have), and even if I do, I don’t think I should tell you.”

He said: “When I said I am going to the lion’s den, it is an expression of the respect I have for the authority, and DSS is a symbol of authority, so I did not mean it in a negative way.”

He said the SSS has not manhandled him in the course of interrogation since the beginning of his case.

Mr Mailafia assured that he will continue to cooperate with the SSS to get to the truth of the matter.

He, however, said he does not know if he can continue to honour future SSS invitations, because his life is in danger travelling on the road.

Related